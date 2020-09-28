Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Crooks (right) has scored eight tries in six Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Wednesday, 30 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants are looking to record a third successive win under caretaker coach Luke Robinson.

Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary will hope to build on his hat-trick in the win over Castleford.

Hull KR welcome back Ben Crooks (calf) a couple of weeks earlier than had been expected.

Weller Hauraki, George Lawler and Jordan Abdull return to the squad after being rested for the 41-16 defeat by Leeds.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Turner, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Wood, Hewitt, Butterworth, Trout, Young, McQueen, Michael.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Lewis, Harrison, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Ellis, Brierley, Peteru, Tate.