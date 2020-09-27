Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dan Sarginson was sinbinned for the tackle on Jamie Shaul which led to his suspension

Salford Red Devils will be without versatile back Dan Sarginson for Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington through suspension.

Sarginson, 27, was given a two-game penalty notice by the match review panel after high-tackling Jamie Shaul in last Thursday's win over Hull FC.

The ban would start from midnight on Tuesday, so he will be available for the game against Warrington that night.

Prop Luke Yates has also been banned, receiving a one-game sanction.

Yates was given a Grade B dangerous contact penalty notice following a tackle on Hull hooker Danny Houghton.

Hull FC prop Brad Fash was given a Grade A dangerous contact notice for his challenge on Salford counterpart Sebastine Ikahihifo, but no suspension has been applied.