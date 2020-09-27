Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George King played 97 games at Warrington, where he played under current Rovers coach Tony Smith

Hull KR have signed back-rower George King from Wakefield Trinity with immediate effect, on a deal to run to the end of the 2022 season.

King, 25, has only made three appearances this season for Trinity and has been allowed to link up with their Super League rivals.

The Huddersfield-born forward began his career at Warrington where he played 97 games under Rovers boss Tony Smith.

"Tony gave me my debut. I think really highly of him," King said.

"[I also think highly of his] his philosophy because he plays a really good, attractive brand of rugby.

"His teams play off the cuff rugby and you can see with the team at the minute that's it's really good. It's just down to me to knuckle down and fight for a spot and help the club out as much as possible."