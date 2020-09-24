Harry Newman was making his 12th appearance of the season for Leeds in their Super League win over Hull KR

Leeds centre Harry Newman faces up to six months out of action after breaking his leg in Thursday's win over Hull KR.

The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital after being injured attempting a tackle 30 minutes into the Super League game.

"He's definitely broken his leg, his tib and fib we think," said Leeds coach Richard Agar.

"We feared he had broken his hip as well but they're saying it settled down in the ambulance."

Agar added: "He's having x-rays and they will tell us what the next step is but it will be a three- to six-month job.

"It's a huge blow for him and we'll do our utmost to keep his spirits high. Typical of Harry, as he was coming off, he gave the thumbs up to the stand. He's a great kid, we love him to bits."

Leeds' 41-16 victory at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium consolidated their top-four place in the table, which would be enough to secure a play-off spot.

After enjoying a breakthrough season with the Rhinos in 2019, when he scored nine tries in 22 appearances, Newman had continued his impressive form this season with a further three tries in 12 games, earning him a place in England coach Shaun Wane's squad earlier this year.