Adam O'Brien was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Huddersfield's defeat against Leeds in September

Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam O'Brien is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury earlier this month.

The 27-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in the 13-12 defeat against Leeds Rhinos on 11 September.

Caretaker coach Luke Robinson has said he would prefer the club to be "over cautious" with the injury.

"It's going to be a minimum of six weeks in a brace and we only have nine games to play," he said.

"I don't think we'll see him for the rest of the year.

"Long term it's good new for his career and for him. He'll be back fighting fit. It's a precautionary measure."