Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan is unlikely to play again in 2020 after fracturing the scaphoid bone in his hand in Friday's Challenge Cup defeat by Leeds.

The 24-year-old Ireland international has scored three tries in six games since being brought into the team by boss Tony Smith.

Ryan was one of six players signed from Bradford in the off-season, after 84 tries in 98 matches for the Bulls.

"He'll most likely need an operation," Rovers head coach Smith said.

"Whereas originally we thought he would be out for six weeks, it will probably be more so that will be Ethan's season done."

Injuries have already left Smith without top try-scorer Ben Crooks, while full-back Will Dagger has a knee strain.

Former Toronto and Hull FC winger Nick Rawsthorne is likely to be brought into the side in Ryan's place, while academy outside-back Will Tate is training with the squad and could be considered across the backline.