Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone has been out injured since the narrow defeat against Wigan on 9 August

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 25 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Forward Ben Flower has been recalled to Wigan's squad to face Wakefield after serving a two-match ban.

Flower, along with Liam Byrne and Chris Hankinson, come in to replace Mitch Clark, Dom Manfredi and Harry Rushton.

Wakefield boss Chris Chester has only been able to name a 20-man squad, although he has winger Tom Johnstone back from injury.

David Fifita and Jacob Miller are among several others called up following last week's defeat against Huddersfield.

Wigan Warriors (from): Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Flower, Greenwood, Partington, Byrne, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Walker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Westerman, Pitts Kopczak, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Walker, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Gigot.