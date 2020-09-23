Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth Widdop last featured for Warrington in a 36-0 win over Wakefield on 30 August

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 25 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

England and Great Britain half-back Gareth Widdop has been named in Warrington Wolves' 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons on Friday.

Widdop is set to return from a three-match absence and comes in to replace Stefan Ratchford, while Tom Lineham remains suspended.

Winger Tom Davies is included by Catalans Dragons after missing their Challenge Cup defeat by Salford.

Joel Tomkins is also back as Lewis Tierney drops out of the side.

Warrington Wolves (from): Ashton, Austin, Brand, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, King, Latu, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Robson, Walker, Widdop.

Catalans Dragons (from): Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, Moa, McIlorum, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano, S Tomkins.