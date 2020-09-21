Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth O'Brien was cup-tied for Cas, having helped old club Toronto knock Giants out of the cup in March

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have full-back Gareth O'Brien available after he was cup-tied for their Challenge Cup defeat by Hull FC on 13 September.

Jesse Sene-Lefao returns after his two-week self-isolation period expired, but injuries rule out Sosaia Feki, Peter Mata'utia and Jake Trueman.

Huddersfield welcome back playmaker Lee Gaskell after a six-week thumb injury absence, while Owen Trout is also back.

Giants name just 20 players rather than 21 because of squad pressures.

Cas' week off following their cup exit was a disappointment but also a blessing, after two games in four days.

Boss Daryl Powell has been able to recover bodies although the loss of off-season impact signing Feki after just 20 minutes against Hull was a further setback in an injury-affected campaign for the ex-Cronulla winger.

Huddersfield earned their first win of the season last time out, a midweek, early evening victory over Wakefield on Thursday - a game in which the returning Aidan Sezer was pivotal at half-back.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Shenton, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Blair, Clare, O'Neill, Cook, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey, O'Brien, Sanderson

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Ja. Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Lawrence, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Wood, Trout, Young, McQueen, Stevens