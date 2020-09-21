Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jimmy Keinhorst scored 32 tries in 93 games at Leeds, and won every domestic honour

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 September Kick-off: 14:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Hull KR have former Leeds centre Jimmy Keinhorst available for the first time this season after lockdown ended a year's loan to York City Knights.

Will Tate is likely to fill in on the wing, and Ryan Brierley is a full-back option where injuries to Will Dagger and Adam Quinlan have reduced options.

Leeds have Adam Cuthbertson and Brett Ferres back in the squad for the second game in a week against Rovers.

Brad Dwyer is recovering from Covid-19, and Alex Sutcliffe is suspended.

Konrad Hurrell, Bodene Thompson and Corey Hall are self-isolating, having been notified on track and trace.

Last Friday's Challenge Cup quarter-final saw a convincing display from Leeds, scoring 30 unanswered points in a dominant first period to all-but seal their place in the last four.

Richard Agar's Rhinos are currently fourth in Super League with a win percentage of 66.67%, but have played two fewer games than the three sides above them.

Rovers by contrast were looking to the cup as their sole route for silverware, but the lack of relegation has encouraged them and their coach Tony Smith to play an adventurous, expansive style.

Although they have won just twice this season, they beat Wigan comfortably earlier this month and also gave champions St Helens two scares in losses since the restart.

Hull KR (from): Murray, Minchella, Linnett, Ellis, Litten, Keinhorst, Keyes, Linnett, Trout, Gee, Parcell, Lewis, Peteru, Garbutt, Rawsthorne, Harrison, Mulhern, Brierley, Kenny-Dowall, Maher, Tate.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, McClelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Walter, Holroyd, O'Connor, Ferres.