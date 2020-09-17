Will Dagger: Hull KR full-back signs one-year contract extension
Hull KR full-back Will Dagger has signed a new deal with the Super League club until the end of the 2021 season.
The 21-year-old joined from Warrington in 2018 for an undisclosed fee, and can also play in the halves or on the wing.
"I think now I have my opportunity; I can prove what I have been doing in training, but it's not just what I do at the ground," Dagger said.
Hull KR are second-bottom of Super League but there will be no relegation this season after Toronto pulled out.