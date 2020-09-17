Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Singleton featured for Toronto in their 32-10 Super League defeat by Wigan in February

Wigan Warriors have signed prop forward Brad Singleton from Toronto Wolfpack on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old began his career with Leeds, playing 178 games and was part of their 2015 treble-winning side.

He went on to join Toronto earlier this year but has now joined Wigan after the Canadian team withdrew from the league.

"Things didn't go as planned with Toronto so there was a case where I needed to look for another club," Singleton told Wigan's website. external-link

"I've been around Super League for a quite a long time now and I've always envied the way this camp played rugby. They've got massive history and the badge weighs more with responsibility."

During his nine-year spell with the Rhinos, Singleton was on the winning side as Leeds beat Wigan in the 2015 Grand Final before repeating the feat two years later when they were victorious over Castleford at Old Trafford.

"With the end of season deadline fast approaching next week, we have taken the opportunity to strengthen the squad for the final and most difficult third of the season," executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"It's fair to say that Brad has been on our radar for many years. We have long admired his uncompromising style and have always felt that he was a Wigan style of forward."