Wigan's DW Stadium has been chosen to host one of the Super League crowd pilots

Up to 1,000 fans will be permitted at four Super League fixtures on Wednesday, 30 September, as part of the government's latest crowd pilot events.

The derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens has been selected, along with home games for Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

In rugby union, two further Premiership games will also have up to 1,000 fans.

Bath v Gloucester on 22 September and Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers on 30 September have been selected in union.

Two Premiership matches have already been allowed to host fans so far this season, with 2,700 supporters attending Bath's 41-27 win at Harlequins, before 1,000 spectators saw Quins' 28-15 victory at Gloucester on Monday.

No crowds have attended any Super League games in England since March because of the outbreak.

Super League games selected to have fans (kick-off times to be confirmed):

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Premiership rugby union games selected to have fans:

Bath v Gloucester (17:30 BST)

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (17:30 BST)

Pilots could not be approved for any home teams based in areas where there is a high coronavirus infection rate.

"We recognise that many RFL clubs are operating on very tight financial margins and the professional game is facing unprecedented pressure but we are doing all we can to help," said Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.

"This [crowd pilots] will help us continue to build the evidence base to assess how fans can return in greater numbers, as soon as it is safe to do so."