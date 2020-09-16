Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ethan Havard has made eight Super League appearances so far this term

Wigan Warriors' 19-year-old prop Ethan Havard has signed a new contract until the end of the 2022 campaign, with the option of a further year.

Bulgaria-born Havard made his Wigan debut in July 2019 and has featured regularly in the first team this term.

He joined Wigan's youth setup in 2016 and went on to help them win the Academy Grand Final twice.

"He has proved in recent weeks he has a very bright future in front of him," executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"He is more than holding his own in Wigan's first-team squad and has shown maturity beyond his years."

Havard added: "I'm buzzing. This is where I want to be, and this is where I want to play."