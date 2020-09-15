Kevin Naiqama: St Helens centre has two-game ban rescinded
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama will be free to face Warrington in Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final after having a two-match ban overturned.
The 31-year-old had been found guilty of a Grade C high tackle on Kane Linnett late on in Friday's 21-20 Super League win over Hull KR.
The club successfully appealed against the grading of the offence, which was downgraded to a Class A infringement.
Naiqama's ban has been quashed and he will instead face a £500 fine.