Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fiji international Kevin Naiqama has scored three tries in 11 games this season

St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama will be free to face Warrington in Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final after having a two-match ban overturned.

The 31-year-old had been found guilty of a Grade C high tackle on Kane Linnett late on in Friday's 21-20 Super League win over Hull KR.

The club successfully appealed against the grading of the offence, which was downgraded to a Class A infringement.

Naiqama's ban has been quashed and he will instead face a £500 fine.