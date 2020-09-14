Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Abdull and Tom Lineham were charged with Grade D and Grade F 'other contrary behaviour'

Warrington winger Tom Lineham and Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull could face suspension after separate 'low grab' citings following the most recent round of Super League fixtures.

Lineham, who was seen to challenge Castleford's Alex Foster in Thursday's game, has a Grade F charge which carries a minimum eight-game tariff.

Abdull's tackle on St Helens' James Bentley was set as a Grade D offence.

That, if found guilty by the panel, would be a three-to-five game penalty.

Both players will now attend separate independent disciplinary hearings to oversee the two cases.

St Helens and England winger Tommy Makinson was suspended for five matches for a similar offence last month, although his initial Grade F charge was downgraded.

Elsewhere, Saints centre Kevin Naiqama has been banned for two games for a Grade C high tackle on Hull KR's Kane Linnett, while Leeds back-rower Alex Sutcliffe also faces a two-match suspension for dangerous contact in their win over Huddersfield.

Brad Dwyer's late shot on Aidan Sezer in the same game earned him a one-game ban for a Grade B shoulder charge offence and Adam Milner was deemed to have gone in with his knees in attempting to deny Blake Austin a try has earned him a one-game ban from Castleford's loss to the Wire.

All players with Grade C or lower penalty notices have until 11:00 BST on Tuesday to appeal.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield centre Leroy Cudjoe has been cautioned for a dangerous throw against Leeds, but receives no penalty.