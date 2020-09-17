Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Marc Sneyd was expected to be out for two months with the knee injury he picked up in the win over Huddersfield in August

Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app.

Hull FC are without five players, including full-back Jamie Shaul (concussion), who picked up injuries in the win over Castleford.

However, half-back Marc Sneyd (knee) is available earlier than expected.

Wigan Warriors are playing their first game in this year's competition after receiving a bye in the previous round.

Injured duo Joe Bullock (hand) and George Burgess (hip) are replaced in the squad by teenagers Harry Rushton and Amir Bourouh.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Savelio, Fonua, Wynne, Ellis, Brown, Scott, McNamara.

Wigan Warriors (from): Hardaker, Gildart, Joe Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Partington, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks, Rushton.