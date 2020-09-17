Challenge Cup: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
|Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC Two, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app.
Hull FC are without five players, including full-back Jamie Shaul (concussion), who picked up injuries in the win over Castleford.
However, half-back Marc Sneyd (knee) is available earlier than expected.
Wigan Warriors are playing their first game in this year's competition after receiving a bye in the previous round.
Injured duo Joe Bullock (hand) and George Burgess (hip) are replaced in the squad by teenagers Harry Rushton and Amir Bourouh.
Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Savelio, Fonua, Wynne, Ellis, Brown, Scott, McNamara.
Wigan Warriors (from): Hardaker, Gildart, Joe Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Partington, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks, Rushton.