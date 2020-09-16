Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kallum Watkins is an England international who played in the 2017 World Cup final

Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 18 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app.

Catalans Dragons are bolstered by three returning heroes of their 2018 Challenge Cup triumph in Sam Moa, Micky McIlorum and Josh Drinkwater.

Making way from the weekend's defeat by Wigan are Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria and Lambert Belmas.

Salford are likely to give a debut to England centre Kallum Watkins following his move to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Chris Atkin and Dan Sarginson also return to boost the backs options for Ian Watson's Red Devils side.

Watkins' return - after a move to Toronto failed to materialise following the Canadian club's Super League withdrawal - is an exciting prospect for England and the northern hemisphere competition.

He had an ACL problem which prompted a knee reconstruction during the latter part of his time at Leeds, while the move to National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans never quite worked out as he was still finding fitness and form.

At one stage, after the 2017 World Cup in particular in which Watkins starred, he was talked of as one of the best centres in the world, and the possible battle with Catalans' Israel Folau could be an interesting barometer of his recovery.

Catalans (from): Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J. Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Romano, Baitieri, Morgue, Kasiano, S. Tomkins

Salford (from): Chamberlain, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Watkins