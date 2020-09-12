Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Carlos Tuimavave was a double Challenge Cup winner with Hull in back-to-back successes between 2016-17

Samoa centre Carlos Tuimavave has signed a new four-year deal with Super League side Hull FC.

The 28-year-old has scored 37 tries in 111 appearances for the Airlie Birds since moving from National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights in 2016.

Tuimavave was part of the 2016 and 2017 Challenge Cup winning teams, and has scored five tries in nine games during the 2020 Super League season.

"It was an easy decision as my family are really happy and settled," he said.

"We love the club, the city and the fans. It is a place we have made our home and I'm fully focused now on playing my best footy for the team and seeing where the next few years takes us."