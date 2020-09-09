Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

National representative sides are not included in the playing ban in Wales

Wales' rugby league club season in 2020 has been cancelled due to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

No structured or organised club rugby league training or playing activity, either indoors or outdoors and including wheelchair rugby, can take place in Wales until 1 December 2020.

Wales Rugby League will review the restart date nearer the time if needed.

Full-time professional and elite pathways are exempt from this ruling.

Elite rugby league activity encompasses representative programmes such as Wales international sides, regional representative sides and the WRL National Development Academy at Coleg y Cymoedd.

Wales Rugby League chief executive Gareth Kear said: "We have been working closely with the Welsh Government, the Rugby Football League and the Welsh Rugby Union.

"All of the intelligence suggests we are heading into a second wave with the start of local lockdowns.

"With little chance of the rules on social distancing changing in the near future, we have taken the decision the health of players, coaches, volunteers and the general public must come first.

"We are a summer sport and so we will now start to build for 2021 and our World Cup year."