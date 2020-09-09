Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens were top of the Super League table before the switch

The final 2020 Super League table will be decided by points percentage following several postponements because of positive Covid-19 test results.

The Rugby Football League has made the change due to the "possibility that not all clubs will be able to play the same number of matches".

The switch, which will be applied immediately, sees Catalans Dragons move from fourth in the table to top.

The top four clubs will still qualify for the play-offs.

The Super League has already undergone one reconstruction this summer after Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack withdrew from the season and had their record expunged.

That made little difference to the table though, as Toronto had lost all six games they had played - but Wednesday's announcement has a far bigger impact on the standings.

Dragons, who have a win percentage of 71.43% from their seven games, leap above previous leaders St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors, who all sat on 14 points from their 10 matches.

To qualify for the play-offs, a team must play a minimum of 15 games, unless they would end the regular season in the top four on competition points anyway.

However, the RFL says that rule could be reviewed if four or more clubs fail to complete the required number of matches.

The RFL board decided on the measure - the first of its kind since the league's formation in 1996 - after five games were postponed since the season restarted.

Wakefield's game with Leeds Rhinos last Thursday was the latest to be called off after two Trinity players returned positive coronavirus tests.

A club can postpone a game if seven or more players are unavailable for "Covid-related reasons" including test and trace - but clubs can choose to go ahead with fixtures if they wish.

Salary cap changes introduced

Special salary cap adjustments have been approved to allow clubs to field any registered players - including loan recalls - provided the player has a cap value of £30,000 or less.

Additionally, if any player is unable to return after a positive Covid-19 test, their salary cap will be removed from a club's total, enabling the club to sign a replacement.

Simon Johnson, RFL chair, said: "As a board, we recognise the unique challenges this season has presented - and the need for flexibility and creativity in response.

"Like other sports before us, and doubtless others to come, we have to recognise that this is not going to be a normal season.

"A number of fixtures have already been postponed, affecting some clubs more than others, and we have to allow for the possibility of that pattern continuing.

"These decisions, regarding the rearrangement of fixtures, amendments to the salary cap, and most significantly a new way of determining the league positions, are a realistic and sensible response to those issues."