Sosaia Feki was prolific in the NRL with 67 tries in 148 and won a premiership with Cronulla in 2016

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: TW Stadium Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Humberside and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sosaia Feki, Jake Trueman and Cheyse Blair are in the Castleford squad for the rescheduled cup tie, a second game in four days for both clubs.

Alex Foster and Junior Moors miss out, as does the cup-tied Gareth O'Brien.

Andy Last has made eight changes, recalling Hull FC's senior contingent for the game at the TW Stadium.

Jamie Shaul, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Gareth Ellis, and Ratu Naulago add experience to the squad.

Connor Wynne, Josh Bowden, Masi Matongo, Charlie Patterson Lund, Cameron Scott, Ben McNamara, Lewis Bienek and Jude Ferreira all drop out.

Both sides were pushed hard in their Thursday night Super League matches, with Cas just losing out to Warrington and Hull holding off Wakefield.

The initial cup tie was postponed after multiple coronavirus cases within the Hull FC ranks, and had had to be squeezed into an already packed schedule.

Although neither club is out of the play-off race by any means, the Challenge Cup remains an attractive route to success for both, who have been to finals in recent times.

Hull were winners back to back in 2016 and 2017, while Castleford - who could give a much-awaited debut to winter import Feki - reached the 2014 final.

The Airlie Birds have beaten the Tigers in the cup in three of the last five campaigns, including at this same stage last season.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Feki, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Blair, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey

Hull (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor,Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Savelio, Fonua, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown, Naulago