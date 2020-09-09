Super League: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 12 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
There will be 5,000 fans allowed into the Stade Gilbert Brutus for Catalans Dragons' home game against Wigan Warriors.
Catalans will be without Sam Moa, Micky McIlorum, Josh Drinkwater, David Mead and Tom Davies.
Wigan welcome back Sean O'Loughlin, Ethan Havard, Joe Bullock and George Burgess after their defeat by Hull KR.
Club captain O'Loughlin has not featured since February because of a hamstring injury.
This is the French side's first Super League game since 15 August after their past two games were postponed.
Catalans Dragons (from): Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Casty, Whitley, Joel Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.
Wigan Warriors (from): Hardaker, Fildart, Burgess, French, Lueluai, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Shorrocks.