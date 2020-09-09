Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sean O'Loughlin signed a new one-year deal with Wigan in November 2019

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 12 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

There will be 5,000 fans allowed into the Stade Gilbert Brutus for Catalans Dragons' home game against Wigan Warriors.

This will be the first time that fans have been allowed into a Super League game since March.

Catalans will be without Sam Moa, Micky McIlorum, Josh Drinkwater, David Mead and Tom Davies.

Wigan welcome back Sean O'Loughlin, Ethan Havard, Joe Bullock and George Burgess after their defeat by Hull KR.

Club captain O'Loughlin has not featured since February because of a hamstring injury.

This is the French side's first Super League game since 15 August after their past two games were postponed.

Catalans Dragons (from): Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Casty, Whitley, Joel Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.

Wigan Warriors (from): Hardaker, Fildart, Burgess, French, Lueluai, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Greenwood, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Havard, Hastings, Shorrocks.