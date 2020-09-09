Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Konrad Hurrell has been struggling with a hamstring problem but is included by Leeds for the West Yorkshire derby

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 11 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Tonga centre Konrad Hurrell for the derby against Huddersfield Giants at St Helens.

Back-rower Jarrod O'Connor, the son of former Great Britain prop Terry, makes way from the squad.

Ex-England international and Queensland back-rower Chris McQueen is included in the Huddersfield squad for the first time since his move from Wests Tigers.

Star half-back Aidan Sezer, full-back Ashton Golding and winger Darnell McIntosh also return for the Giants.

Under the new win percentage system for deciding the league table in Super League, Leeds are in fifth, with Giants just two places behind.

After back-to-back defeats against Saints and then Wigan, Leeds bounced back with a thrashing of Salford in their last game, before their meeting with Wakefield last weekend was postponed following positive coronavirus tests in the Trinity ranks.

Simon Woolford's Giants have lost all four of their games since the restart, including a narrow 27-26 defeat by Leeds in their first fixture back.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, McClelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Ja. Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Edwards, Jo. Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Trout, McQueen