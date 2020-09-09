Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mitch Garbutt is back after a calf injury kept him out for Rovers in recent weeks

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 11 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens are bolstered by the return of captain James Roby and veteran back-rower Zeb Taia after a head knock and groin strain respectively.

Josh Eaves and Lewis Dodd drop out, with the latter self-isolating having come into contact with a Covid-19 case.

Hull KR boss Tony Smith is able to keep continuity, with just one change to the 21.

Half-back Jamie Ellis drops out, and prop Mitch Garbutt is brought back into the extended Rovers squad.

Champions Saints were knocked off the top of Super League by the league's decision to go from points gained to points percentage amid fears not all teams will be able to fulfil their fixtures with Covid-19 and injuries taking their toll on clubs.

However, they are among the form teams - having won all five games since the restart, and without key personnel like Mark Percival, Theo Fages and the talismanic Roby at hooker - with Aaron Smith in particular impressive in the latter's absence.

Rovers gave Saints a tough test in their 32-18 defeat just a fortnight ago and recorded a first win since the opening day with a shock success against Wigan last weekend.

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Graham.

Hull KR (from): Abdull, Dagger, Garbutt, Gee, Hadley, Hauraki, Kenny-Dowall, Keyes, Lawler, Lewis, Linnett, Litten, Livett, Maher, Minchella, Minikin, Murray, Parcell, Peteru, Ryan, Storton.