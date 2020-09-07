Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Clare had to leave the field on a stretcher against Wigan after a tackle from Morgan Smithies

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 10 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford stood down back-rower Jesse Sene-Lefao in the week after he broke Covid-19 protocols.

He and Bailey Hodgson are replaced in the squad by Lewis Peachy and James Clare, who missed the Salford victory.

Warrington Wolves have made two changes to their squad from the Hull FC win, with Eribe Doro and Ben Murdoch-Masila included in the wider 21-man pool.

England international half-back Gareth Widdop misses out, as does England academy back-rower Connor Wrench.

Cas have two games in the space of four days, with their match at St Helens against the Wolves followed by Sunday's sixth round Challenge Cup tie against Hull FC.

Warrington are without six players who are isolating, and one who tested positive for coronavirus before last week's win over Hull.

Having handed debuts to Leilani Latu, Ellis Longstaff and Ellis Robson in that game, head coach Steve Price could follow suit with Saddleworth Rangers junior Doro if named in the matchday 17.

Castleford Tigers (from): Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Foster, Moors, Clare, O'Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Peachey, O'Brien.

Warrington Wolves (from): Ashton, Austin, Brand, Charnley, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Doro, Gelling, Johnson, King, Latu, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker.