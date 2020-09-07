Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ratu Naualgo missed the Warrington defeat after failing a head injury assessment against Huddersfield

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 10 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC make seven changes to their squad for the first of two games this week, with four enforced by injury.

Jamie Shaul, Carlos Tuimavave, Manu Ma'u and Jordan Johnstone miss out but Ratu Naulago, Joe Cator, Masi Matongo and Andre Savelio all return.

Wakefield are back in action after their game against Leeds was postponed by positive coronavirus tests.

Ben Jones-Bishop returns, as do Alex Walker, Jay Pitts and Liam Kay, but Jacob Miller and Matty Ashurst are out.

Both clubs have returned positive Covid-19 tests since the season resumed, but have been able to put together squads having safely passed subsequent screenings with negative readings.

Trinity have struggled since the restart, losing all three Super League games and also going out of the Challenge Cup to Catalans.

Hull have been a mixed bag, thrashed by Salford and Warrington either side of a timely win over Huddersfield at the end of August to hand Andy Last a first win as interim coach.

Any further injuries could prove critical to the Black and Whites, who have a rescheduled sixth round Challenge Cup tie against Castleford to squeeze in on Sunday.

Hull FC (from): Swift, Connor, Houghton, Satae, Kelly, Cator, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Bienek, Brown, Scott, Naulago, Patterson Lund, McNamara, Ferreira

Wakefield Trinity (from): Walker, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Green, Crowther, Jowitt, King, J Wood, Gwaze, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Kay, Gigot, Senior