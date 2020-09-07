Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford's new recruit Kallum Watkins was born in Manchester

Salford Red Devils have signed England centre Kallum Watkins on a three-year deal, after Toronto Wolfpack withdrew from the Super League competition.

The 29-year-old won six Super League titles at Leeds Rhinos and has made 25 appearances for England.

He left Headingley mid season in 2019 to join NRL side Gold Coast Titans, but returned to England with Toronto after his father became ill in April 2020.

"The club means a great deal to me," said Watkins

"It's great to be part of the team and representing Salford will be an honour for me."

Before his international and club exploits were limited by a knee injury while at the Rhinos in 2018, Watkins was considered one of the world's best in his position.

Athletic, quick and strong, he captained Leeds during his 259 appearances and scored 101 tries.

This move takes Watkins back to his home, having played junior rugby close by and having been a Red Devils ball boy and season ticket holder in his youth.

"We are extremely lucky to have been in a position to acquire a player of Kallum's quality and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him," said boss Ian Watson.

"Building a team through players who are competitive and work hard has been really successful for us, but to get a player with both of those traits and world class ability is how we will grow into a team that challenges every year."