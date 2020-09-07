Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR beat Wigan 34-18 in last Thursday's game

Wigan and Hull KR players will have further Covid-19 tests after a positive case in the Warriors squad was discovered since Thursday's game.

Track and Trace analysis shows there were no close contacts with the case, so no other players are required to self-isolate at this stage.

Super League expect Rovers' game with St Helens on Friday and Wigan at Catalans on Saturday will go ahead.

Meanwhile, Wakefield and Catalans squad tests were all negative.

Trinity were forced to postpone their game against Leeds - the league's fifth occurrence since the restart - because of the virus, while Catalans were already on a bye week as they were to play Toronto Wolfpack, who had withdrawn from the competition.

Wakefield play Hull FC at St Helens on Thursday.