Brian McDermott joined the Wolfpack in 2019 on a five-year contract

Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott hopes Super League members will make a "brave and compassionate" decision to allow the Canadian club to rejoin the competition in 2021.

The Wolfpack withdrew from the 2020 season, citing financial issues as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, talks have taken place with potential new owners and an application to rejoin the league submitted.

"I'm nervous about our re-application," McDermott said in an open letter.

"I know we have damaged bridges within the game and I know too many have already come to a judgement about us.

"Decisions will be made soon regarding our future. For the sake of a number of interested parties - our players and staff, our fans and sponsors, the city of Toronto and maybe the game as a whole - I respectfully hope a brave and compassionate decision is made."

The Wolfpack arrived in Super League in February on the back of a wave of publicity, having attracted former All Black Sonny Bill Williams back to the code in a £2.6m deal and retained other big name, big-money stars such as Ricky Leutele who had helped them win promotion from the Championship.

Sonny Bill Williams is currently with NRL side Sydney Roosters on a short-term deal

However, their squad depth was hampered by the top-heavy distribution of money across their squad cap, and McDermott was openly critical of the restrictions and financial burden placed on Toronto as a result of the terms of their membership.

They do not receive central funding from the league, nor a cut of the television deal - and once the pandemic kicked in, they were also unable to draw on UK government support.

They were unable to pay player salaries, leaving them without the ability to meet bills for three months.

Toronto played only seven games this season, winning just once in a Challenge Cup tie against Huddersfield, before they were forced to pull out and their results were expunged.

What the club did get right previously was creating a team from scratch in a new environment for rugby league, winning two promotions in three years, and generating a real buzz at their home games.

They attracted crowds of around 9,000 in the Championship, something they were unable to repeat in the top flight because of the Canadian weather and coronavirus.

"I personally feel that rugby league and Super League is a more attractive sport with Toronto Wolfpack in it," McDermott said. "That it has a real chance to reach and impress wider audiences and potential investors.

"I also understand that this will only be true if we are a well-run organisation that complements Super League - not antagonises it. We as a club need to recognise that we haven't been as good as we needed to be to enhance the Super League."