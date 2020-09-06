Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jacques O'Neill has previously spent time on loan at Halifax and Leigh Centurions

Castleford Tigers hooker Jacques O'Neill has signed a one-year contract extension with the Super League club.

The 21-year-old, who has been at Cas since the age of 16, made 12 Super League appearances for Tigers last season after making his debut.

O'Neill has also played a further five matches during the 2020 campaign.

"He's a developing player with a lot of work to do. He needs to continue to strive hard to achieve his potential," said Cas head coach Daryl Powell.

"Attitude wise he is spot on. He gets after things. He needs to stay focused and I'm sure he will, and he will end up being an outstanding rugby league player."