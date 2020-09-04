Catalans Dragons last played at their Stade Gilbert Brutus home on 7 March when they beat Salford Red Devils 30-14

Catalans Dragons will be the first team to host fans since the return of Super League when they welcome Wigan Warriors on 12 September.

The game will go ahead at Stade Gilbert Brutus after the French government confirmed Wigan players and staff will not need to quarantine after arriving.

The 13,000-capacity stadium will be able to welcome 5,000 fans to the game.

"After many consecutive trips, it was important to play at home," Dragons president Bernard Guasch said.

"We have worked really hard to make our stadium a safe place for everyone involved and we are looking forward to welcoming back Super League at Gilbert Brutus.

"I'm delighted for our fans and sponsors who have never let us down during this difficult period and who will be able to come again to the stadium to support their team."

Wigan will be given a ticket allocation for the Perpignan fixture. However, any travelling fans will not be exempt from quarantine regulations.

Catalans, who have been given an exemption from quarantine rules themselves within the UK since the restart, have been forced to play all of their recent fixtures at neutral venues in England, with Guasch himself paying £50,000 for each chartered flight from France.

The Dragons had been due to host Leeds on Monday, however that game was postponed for a second time as three players tested positive for coronavirus after their Challenge Cup win against Wakefield on 22 August.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup will continue to be played behind closed doors until the quarter-final stage, while neutral venues will be used for the rest of the competition.

Castleford's sixth-round tie against Hull FC, which was postponed after 12 Hull players and coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19, has been scheduled for Sunday, 13 September at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium.

The venue will then hold a quarter-final double header on Friday, 18 September, with Salford's AJ Bell Stadium hosting the other two ties the following day.