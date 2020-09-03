Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Marshall previously injured his anterior cruciate ligament in 2018

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall faces up to a year out after suffering a knee injury in their win against Castleford on Saturday.

The 24-year-old limped off during the 30-22 victory and will now require surgery following the injury.

"He's ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament so he needs an operation," boss Adrian Lam said after Thursday's shock defeat by Hull Kingston Rovers.

"He'll see an expert next week and will be out for between 9-12 months, sadly."