Anthony Gelling's try in the 38-4 win over Hull at the KC Stadium in March was his first for Warrington

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Weakened Warrington are without six self-isolating players for Friday's game against Hull at Headingley - Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jason Clark, Joe Philbin, Matt Davis and Sammy Kibula.

All were required to self-isolate after track and trace analysis from Sunday's win over Wakefield, who have had their game with Leeds this week postponed.

But Hull are hit by the loss of stand-off Marc Sneyd with a knee injury.

Sneyd may be sidelined for up to two months with lateral ligament damage.

As well as Sneyd, who sustained the injury in last Sunday's victory over Huddersfield, Hull have also lost Ratu Naulago, who failed a head injury assessment, and remain without Scott Taylor (back) and Masi Matongo (shoulder).

Veteran Gareth Ellis is rested, but Jake Connor, Ligi Sao and Josh Bowden all return as the Black and Whites bid to avenge the 38-4 home drubbing in March which triggered coach Lee Radford's immediate post-match sacking.

One of Warrington's seven try scorers in that game, Anthony Gelling, is available again after suspension, but Ben Murdoch-Masila completes his two-game ban.

Warrington (from): Ashton, Austin, Brand, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Gelling, Johnson, King, Latu, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Patton, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop, Wrench.

Hull (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Kelly, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Buchanan, Brown, Scott, Lund, McNamara.