Huddersfield's Kenny Edwards tangles with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook of St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on 6 March

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 4 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield are plagued by injuries as they aim to win for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown and complete a Super League season double over reigning champions St Helens.

Giants won 12-10 at St Helens in March just prior to the season suspension but have lost all three since the August restart, twice by a single point.

And they have struggled to name a full 21-man squad for the return fixture.

Saints add key forwards James Roby and Zeb Taia to their list of absentees.

They were already minus Tommy Makinson (suspended) and injured Mark Percival.

But, although boss Kristian Woolf makes those two enforced changes to his 21-man squad, Theo Fages has shrugged off a knee problem he sustained in Sunday's 32-18 win at Hull KR.

Young hooker Josh Eaves comes in for England and Great Britain stalwart Roby, who suffered a head injury on Sunday, while Joe Batchelor replaces Taia (minor groin strain).

Huddersfield, by contrast, have named five players to make up their squad who are all injury doubts, Jake Wardle (knee injury, assessment this week), Darnell McIntosh (head knock), Michael Lawrence (groin), Aidan Sezer (hamstring) and Kenny Edwards (assessment ongoing this week),

They were already without the suspended Suaia Matagi, Jon Luke Kirby (out for nine months - ACL injury), Chester Butler (out for season), Ukuma Ta'ai (out for season), Lee Gaskell (potential return third week in September - finger), Adam Walne (seeing specialist this week), Aaron Murphy (potential return third week in September - shoulder), Ash Golding (potential return next week - head knock), Innes Senior (on loan at Wakefield - available for recall mid-September),

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford:

"To say the situation is dreadful would be an understatement. We have just 16 fit today (Wednesday) and will check on a number on the day itself.

"I can't say I've ever seen as bad a situation as this. We just have to have faith in the guys were selecting and hope that this crisis lessens over the coming weeks.

"There will be opportunities for a number of lads this weekend and I look forward to seeing them grasp that."

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, L Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Butterworth, Trout, Young.

St Helens (from): Coote, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Batchelor, Eaves, Simm, Dodd, Graham.