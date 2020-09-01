Richie Myler scored a hat-trick of tries in Leeds' Super League thrashing of Salford on Saturday

Half-back Richie Myler has signed a new two-year contract with Leeds Rhinos.

The 30-year-old, who has won seven England caps, was out of contract at the end of the season having moved to Headingley from fellow Super League club Catalans Dragons in 2018.

Myler has scored 26 tries in 66 games for the Rhinos and got a hat-trick against Salford on Saturday.

"I'm loving the role that I've got at the moment and being a part of this team," Myler told the club website.

Having initially joined the club as a half-back he moved to hooker after the arrival of Luke Gale, but has returned to his original position this season with Jack Walker out injured.

"I've played half-back throughout my whole career; that's all I've ever done and the only position I've ever known, but by the same token, I love also being in this team so there are different needs," Myler added.

"The team needs and player needs are two different things and I've always been someone that has valued putting the team first.

"At the start of the year, I had a chat with Rich (Leeds head coach Richard Agar) about what my role would be and what I can contribute to in the team and I feel I'm doing that every time I put a shirt on."

Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "He is one of the most experienced players in Super League but at 30, he still has some great years ahead of him.

"He will also play a key role with our younger players as one of our leaders and I am sure we will see the best of him in the next two years."