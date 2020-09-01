Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield are second-bottom in Super League with two wins from eight games

Wakefield's Super League game against Leeds on Thursday is in doubt after two of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

The club have postponed training on Wednesday, when a decision will be made about whether the fixture can go ahead.

One of the players to have the virus was involved in Wakefield's defeat by Warrington on Sunday.

Catalans Dragons have already had two games postponed because of positive tests among players and staff.

Two of those players were involved in Catalans' Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield on 22 August, but a statement said external-link that neither of the Trinity players were "identified as at risk" following test and trace analysis of the game.

Warrington have been informed of Wakefield's positive tests.

Test and trace analysis will be carried out on Sunday's game to determine if any Wolves players will need to self-isolate.

In addition to the three players and member of backroom staff who initially tested positive for Covid-19 - one more player and staff member have now got the virus following two further rounds of testing.