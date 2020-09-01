Dom Crosby twice won the Super League Grand Final with Wigan - both against Warrington, who he then joined

Leeds Rhinos prop Dom Crosby is to quit the game at the end of the extended 2020 season because of a long-standing foot injury, at the age of just 29.

"This is desperately sad news," said Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

"I know how much Dom wanted to get back on the field. Unfortunately, injuries are a cruel part of our game."

Crosby, twice a Grand Final winner with Wigan, joined Leeds in 2018 on a three-year deal - but he has been unable to play for the past two seasons.

He was part of the Wigan side who appeared in four consecutive Grand Finals between 2013 and 2016, winning the first and last of them against Warrington, but also losing twice, to St Helens in 2014, and then Sinfield and Leeds in 2015.

He was then signed by Tony Smith for Warrington in 2017, before being allowed out on loan to Leeds, when he made seven appearances.

He made a further 10 appearances in 2018 after turning his loan deal into a more permanent move - but has not played since.

I wish I could have played more - Crosby

"After multiple surgeries," Crosby said, "and, on the advice of surgeons and specialists, my last injury hasn't healed well enough for me to continue playing.

"I've given everything; emotionally, physically and mentally to get back fit.

"I know people have been frustrated by the amount of games I have missed due to injury and personal problems. If there was anything I could have done to get out there with my team mates, I would.

"I wish I could have done more. But I feel proud and privileged to have represented three great clubs.

"Rugby has given me everything I could of ever imagine, I've some great memories, I've had amazing highs and also a few lows. I owe a lot to the people closest to me who kept me going and helped me through some of the toughest times I will ever go through, especially my wife who is my absolute rock."