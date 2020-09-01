Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds winger Ash Handley scored a hat-trick in last week's win over Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Thursday, 3 September Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity centre Bill Tupou misses out after suffering a head injury in the defeat by Warrington on Sunday.

Reece Lyne returns after serving a two-match ban but the game comes too soon for Ben Jones-Bishop.

Leeds are without Adam Cuthbertson with the back injury he suffered in the win over Salford on Saturday.

The Rhinos could give a debut to teenager Jarrod O'Connor, who is named in the squad for the first time.

Leeds (from): Tom Briscoe, Newman, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer ,Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, McLelland, Luke Briscoe, Donaldson, Sutcliffe, Holroyd, O'Connor.

Wakefield (from): Lyne, Miller, Kyle Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, King, Josh Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarette, Gigot, Senior.