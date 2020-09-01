Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Gildart could feature for the first time since dislocating his shoulder playing for Great Britain Lions last October

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Thursday, 3 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR will be without Adam Quinlan and Ryan Brierley after they were injured in Sunday's loss to St Helens.

Joe Keyes, Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten are named in the squad for the first time since the restart.

Wigan Warriors include Oliver Gildart (shoulder) for the first time this season.

Oliver Partington returns to the squad after serving a four-match ban but Liam Marshall (knee) and George Burgess (hip) are both out.

Hull KR (from): Murray, Hadley, Minchella, Ryan, Lawler, Minikin, Livett, Ellis, Litten, Keyes, Abdull, Linnett, Parcell, Gee, Storton, Lewis, Peteru, Kenny-Dowall, Hauraki, Dagger, Maher.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Greenwood, Oliver Partington, Byrne, Manfredi, Clark, Bibby, Smith, Wells, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks.