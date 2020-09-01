Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford full-back Niall Evalds agreed a deal to join Castleford next season on Sunday

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Thursday, 3 September Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils welcome back captain Lee Mossop after he was absent for their 50-12 defeat by Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

Krisnan Inu, Connor Jones and Jack Ormondroyd also come back into the 21-man squad.

Castleford Tigers make three changes following their defeat by Wigan Warriors.

James Clare, Jake Trueman and Daniel Smith make way for Peter Mata'utia, Greg Eden and Bailey Hodgson.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Ackers.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Foster, Moors, O'Neill, Hepi, Eden, Turner, Hodgson, O'Brien.