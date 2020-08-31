Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Smithies could face a further ban of between three to five games if found guilty

Wigan Warriors second row Morgan Smithies has been suspended for two matches for headbutting but may face a further ban following a tackle on Castleford's James Clare on Saturday.

Smithies, 19, has been referred to a Rugby Football League tribunal over a latter charge of "dangerous contact".

Cas' Clare was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

He later said on social media that he was "home safe and sound" after having x-rays, which came back all clear.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants prop Suaia Matagi has been banned for two matches for a less serious dangerous contact charge in his side's loss to Hull, who have had second row Joe Cator banned for one match.