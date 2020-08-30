Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brett Ferres has previously had spells at Bradford, Wakefield, Castleford and Huddersfield

Super League side Leeds Rhinos have signed Featherstone Rovers duo Brett Ferres and James Harrison on initial one-month loan deals.

Second-row forward Ferres, 34, re-joins the Rhinos, having made 86 appearances for the club between 2016 and 2019.

The former England international was part of the side that won the 2017 Grand Final.

Fellow second row Harrison, 24, joined Rovers, who have a dual-registration partnership with Leeds, last year.

"We have a busy period of games coming up," Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield told the club website. external-link

"We felt the need to bolster our squad both in terms of numbers in training but also to have options in case of injuries."