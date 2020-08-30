Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Niall Evalds was part of the Salford Red Devils side that reached last season's Super League Grand Final

Castleford Tigers have signed full-back Niall Evalds from fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils from the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with the Red Devils but indicated in May he would leave.

At that time, Salford said they were "extremely disappointed" in Evalds and said they had been confident he would sign a new deal with the club.

"This is an opportunity for a new challenge and prove myself," he said.

"It just appealed to me and the way Castleford play will suit me down to the ground. There's some quality players over there and a few I've played with before, so it's an exciting move all round."

Evalds helped Salford to last season's Super League Grand Final and has made nearly 150 appearances since making his debut in 2013.

"He's obviously improved significantly at Salford and we think we can help him go to the next level again, so we're delighted he's agreed to come to us," boss Daryl Powell said.

"Full-back is such a key position now in a rugby league team which makes this an important signing for us."