Ralph Rimmer was appointed as the Rugby Football League's chief executive on a permanent basis in July 2018

The Rugby Football League cannot guarantee the survival of clubs in the midst of coronavirus, despite being given a £16m government loan, chief executive Ralph Rimmer has said.

The loan is now in the process of being distributed, but Rimmer says clubs may suffer financially without crowds.

The return of fans at sporting events will be trialled from Saturday external-link but rugby league is not part of the scheme.

"It will need some pragmatic thinking, but we're good at that," he said.

"There's a lot of pressure on clubs and some may not be able to rise to it. We are here to ensure the majority get through."

The Super League resumed in August but so far four games have been postponed because of a number of positive Covid-19 tests, with Catalans v Leeds the latest match to be rearranged.

Despite the ongoing issues, Rimmer is still optimistic some supporters will be allowed to attend the Challenge Cup final at Wembley on 17 October - and he also hopes the government will allow socially distanced fans at Super League games by the end of September.

"This process has brought us close to government and we've been in the mix with the governing bodies fighting for pilots," he said.

"Our real focus has been producing a round on 30 September as our pilot, which is 24 hours before it should be allowed.

"We've gone in hard and the government has been receptive. Those discussions are ongoing and if we could deliver that, it would be a big boost."

Meanwhile, the RFL announced on Thursday that the Women's Super League and Women's Challenge Cup have been cancelled for 2020 with elite training sessions taking their place later in the year.

"We're very grateful for the support that the government has given. It has been a lifeline. We are the only sport that has been recognised this way and we fought very hard for it," Rimmer added.

"The £16m, as welcome as it was, still needs to be used very prudently if it is to sustain us through to safe waters.

"It's going to be testing for all the clubs out there and I can't guarantee, hand on heart, they'll all make it through."