Ben Crooks is tackled during Hull KR's defeat by Warrington on 8 August

Hull Kingston Rovers will be without top scorer Ben Crooks for "about six weeks" after he tore a calf muscle in training, says head coach Tony Smith.

The former Hull FC, Parramatta, Castleford and Leigh centre, who has found a home on the wing at Rovers, has eight tries in six games in 2020.

Crooks made his first appearance since February against Warrington this month, following a pre-lockdown neck injury.

"It's a pretty innocuous injury," boss Smith said.

"He was just doing a normal session and got a little bit of tightness.

"Before he even really got a chance to say anything about it, he strained it and limped off. When we sent him for a scan it turns out he's got a rather nasty tear in it.

"He's been in terrific form when he's been able to get on the park this year and he's scored a heap of great tries."