Catalans Dragons beat Wakefield in the Challenge Cup sixth round in their most recent game on Saturday

Catalans Dragons' Super League home game with Leeds Rhinos on Monday, 7 September has been postponed as the French club continue to quarantine.

Four positive cases at the Perpignan club this week led to the rescheduling of Saturday's game against Wigan.

With 14 days quarantine required for all squad members, Leeds will no longer travel to France.

The Rugby Football League and Super League will confirm a new date for the match "in due course".

Catalans were originally to host Leeds in March, but that game was postponed because one of the Rhinos players had Covid-19 symptoms and travel issues.

Steve McNamara's Dragons were to be the first side in Super League to play before limited crowds on home turf, as per French government guidelines - with the Leeds game their first at Stade Gilbert Brutus since March's win over Salford.