Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 20-12 to win the 2019 Women's Super League Grand Final

The 2020 Women's Super League and Women's Challenge Cup have been cancelled because of coronavirus, the Rugby Football League has said.

The RFL say that new training sessions and local friendlies will take place in autumn in order to "maintain momentum".

The 2020 season was due to start on 29 March but was postponed as lockdown restrictions began to be enforced.

Marc Lovering, RFL participation and development director said: "The cancellation is a huge sadness."

He added: "We have been in close dialogue with clubs and foundations throughout the interruption caused by the Covid-19 situation.

"Together our focus is on group training activities at clubs leading to the October friendlies and, for the players in the performance squads, dedicated England training sessions and a programme of support for players and coaches ahead of the start of next season and the World Cup year."

The cancellation of the season comes after a successful year for women's rugby league, which culminated in Leeds Rhinos beating Castleford Tigers in the Grand Final and England's trip to Papua New Guinea.

England's senior women's and Knights squads will also hold training together, however, in sessions to be held in September and October.

"The complex work needed with government and other partners to build return to play strategies in contact sports has meant that full contact rugby league, with rule adaptions, is only likely to return in October - and then only in the form of local friendlies with limited travel," Lovering added.

"We are therefore timed out of delivering these prestigious competitions safely and with integrity."