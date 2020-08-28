Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Gigot returns for Wakefield, who are without four players as a result of coronavirus protocols

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Sunday, 30 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves make three changes with Keanan Brand, Leliani Latu and Josh Thewlis coming into the squad.

Making way for Steve Price's Wolves are Sitaleki Akauola, Luther Burrell and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Wakefield's Jay Pitts and Alex Walker are unavailable after contact with Catalans players who tested positive with Covid-19 in last week's cup tie.

Liam Kay and David Fifita are also ruled out as per coronavirus protocols, leaving Trinity without four regulars.

In their place, Tony Gigot returns after missing the Challenge Cup loss, while Yusuf Aydin, Chris Green and James Batchelor also come into the squad.

Warrington are joint second on 10 points before the weekend games, while Wakefield are second bottom, with two wins from seven.

Warrington (from): Ashton, Austin, Brand, Charnley, D.Clark, J.Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davies, Hill, Hughes, Kibula, King, Latu, Lineham, Mamo, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.

Wakefield (from): Tupou, Miller, K.Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Kopczak, Batchelor, Green, Crowther, Jowitt, J.Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Aydin, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Gigot, Senior.