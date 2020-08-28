Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andy Last's Hull FC side restarted the season eighth in Super League and dropped a place after defeat against Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Sunday, 30 August Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Hull FC interim boss Andy Last makes five changes, with Adam Swift, Kieran Buchanan, Jack Brown, Charlie Patterson Lund and Ben McNamara added to the 21.

There is a significant absentee list, with Jake Connor, Josh Jones, Ligi Sao, Josh Bowden, Andre Savelio, Scott Taylor and Masi Matonga all missing.

Huddersfield add Sam Hewitt, hooker prospect Reiss Butterworth and Owen Trout to their 21-man pool.

Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy and Adam Walne are the three to make way.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae,

Ma'u, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Fonua, Buchanan, Ellis, Brown, Naulago, Patterson Lund, McNamara.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, O'Brien, Matagi, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Butterworth, Trout.